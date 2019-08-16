A 20-year-old man in Florida was arrested after he offloaded a mountain of dirt onto his girlfriend's car when she refused to talk to him.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Hunter Mills used a front-end loader to dump a bucket full of what appeared to be red dirt all over the roof and into the opened window of a white Cadillac his girlfriend drove to meet him at the location near Phil-dirt Inc., an excavating contractor company.

Officials said Mill's girlfriend showed up in the vehicle, which belonged to someone else, refused to answer Mill's question and that led him to fill up the car's air vents, center console and power windows with dirt.

The woman was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

Mills was charged with felony criminal mischief.