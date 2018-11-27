Gamer Overheard Fla. Man Rape Teen Through Game Console: Police

A Florida video gamer was arrested after another gamer overheard him committing a rape through an online multiplayer network, authorities said.

Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, was arrested last week on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 15 years old, according to Pasco County jail records.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fabian, of New Port Richey, was playing "Grand Theft Auto" on June 28 when told another gamer there was a girl at his house who he planned to "smash," WFLA reported.

After they stopped playing the game, Fabian remained logged on to the network and didn't turn off the microphone on his Playstation 4 console. The affidavit said the other gamer overheard the girl groaning and saying "no." The 15-year-old girl told detectives she was sitting on Fabian's bed when he put his hand over her mouth and raped her, the station reported.

Fabian and the other gamer resumed playing after about 15 minutes. It was not known if the other gamer was the person who reported the incident to authorities.

A spokesman for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Fabian was charged in June with raping another 15-year-old girl. Kevin Doll said Fabian was arrested after the incident, which also took place in his home.

He remained behind bars Monday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.