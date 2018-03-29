Should Taxes Be Filed on Smart Phones?

DES PLAINES, IL - MARCH 23: The top of a form 1040 individual income tax return for 2005 is seen atop a stack on the same at the Des Plaines Public Library March 23, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Americans are preparing for the income tax filing deadline next month whether using tax software, filing on the paper forms or using a tax preparer. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The major software products like Turbo Tax, H&R Block and TaxAct let you prepare forms on your mobile device. They all have apps that let you take a photo of your W-2 to automatically populate your return with that information. You already shop and do banking on your smartphone, but should you do your taxes this way?

NBC News BETTER spoke to a number of nationally recognized privacy/digital security experts and they all agreed that using a mobile device for this task creates a number of vulnerabilities. One of the biggest risks: People who take photos with their personal phones and do not delete those photos after uploading them, leaving a copy of sensitive data on your phone.

Robert Sicliano, security analyst with Hotspot Shield, worries about lost or stolen mobile devices that do not have password protection. He said that "when someone finds or steals your mobile phone they have access to everything on it and in this case, your tax return."

There's also the risk of having this sensitive information compromised by mobile malware - and that threat is growing. The number of new mobile malware variants increased by 54 percent in 2017, according to a new report from Symantec.



White House Musical Chairs