People walk by a Wells Fargo bank branch on Oct. 13, 2017, in New York City.

The Federal Reserve said Friday it is restricting Wells Fargo's size in response to "widespread consumer abuses."

As a result, Wells Fargo plans to replace three directors by April and a fourth by the end of the year, CNBC reported.

Shares of the bank fell more than 2 percent in after-hours trading.