STORM TEAM 4:
Latest Nor'easter Timing, Expectations
Home
News
Local
Top Video
U.S. & World
Health
Weird
Weather
Tech
Sports
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
School Closing Alerts
Weather News
Investigations
I-Team
Better Get Baquero
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
In The Wings
NY Live
Your Guide 4 NY
Open House
Breakfast With Open House
George to the Rescue
1st Look
COZI TV
Traffic
Community
Contact Us
Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Premier League Soccer
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
50°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
PHOTOS: Fatal Shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh
By
Danielle Abreu
12 PHOTOS
21 minutes ago
A gunman
attacked a Pennsylvania synagogue
Saturday morning, the Jewish Sabbath, killing and wounding multiple people.
Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, officials said. Police said the 46-year-old suspect was in custody.
Several law enforcement agencies, including SWAT teams, converged onto the tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community, to respond to the attack.
More Photo Galleries
Latin American Music Awards Red Carpet Looks
In Photos: Central American Migrant Caravan on the Move
New York Live
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Community
Contests
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
WNBC Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices
Advertise with us