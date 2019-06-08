False Report of Shooting at D.C. Pride Triggers Panic - NBC New York
False Report of Shooting at D.C. Pride Triggers Panic

D.C Police confirmed to News4 that a shooting did not occur at the Dupont Circle festival

By Christian Paz and NBC Washington staff

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A mistaken report of a shooting at the Capital Pride parade in Washington sparked panic among the crowd attending, but D.C. police confirm there is no threat.

    D.C Police confirmed to News4 that a shooting did not occur at the Dupont Circle festival.

    There is no active shooter in the area.

    D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that they were called to the Dupont area for reports of several injured people after people panicked when they heard accounts of a person with a gun in the area.

    Police have confirmed to News4 that a gun was recovered from a backpack in Dupont Circle, but said the gun was never "brandished" or threats made.

    D.C. Police confirmed that they are questioning one person and that the weapon recovered is being processed.

    D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety also confirmed there is no active shooter.

    Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

