Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; Match Plunges

Facebook is launching a dating feature. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said to laughs at Facebook's F8 developer conference Tuesday that the new tool is "not just for hookups" but to build "meaningful, long-term relationships." (Published 2 hours ago)

Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the keynote address at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference Tuesday.

"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups," Zuckerberg said, according to a CNBC report.

The opt-in feature will match users specifically with people they aren't already friends with. Facebook users can build a dating profile, which friends won't be able to see.

Shares of online dating company Match plunged 22 percent on the news.



