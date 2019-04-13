FDA, CDC Announce Massive Recall of Fresh Cut Melon Over Salmonella Outbreak Concerns - NBC New York
FDA, CDC Announce Massive Recall of Fresh Cut Melon Over Salmonella Outbreak Concerns

A total of 93 people in nine states have reported experiencing symptoms after purchasing the fruit

    Some of the top grocers in the country, including giants like Target and Walmart among others, are part of a massive recall of fresh cut melon over concerns of a salmonella outbreak in over a dozen states.

    The Centers of Disease Control, along with the Food and Drug Administration, announced the recall Friday night involving the fruit provided by Caito Foods – the second recall involving the company in the last year.

    Officials are advising consumers not to eat the precut cantaloupe, honeydew and watermelon sold at stores in North Carolina, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin – asking them to throw out any fruit that was packaged by Caito Foods or return them to the store purchased from for a full refund.

    Other locations that have sold the products include Amazon/Whole Foods, Kroger and Trader Joe’s.

    A total of 93 people in nine states have reported experiencing symptoms – including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps – after purchasing the fruit.

