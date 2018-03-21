FBI Director Christopher Wray would never allow politics to affect how he runs the agency, he told NBC News in an exclusive interview in the wake of last week's controversial termination of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

"I am committed to doing things objectively and independently and by the book," Wray said. "I think that has to extend not just to our investigations, our intelligence analysis, but it also has to extend to personnel decisions and disciplinary decisions."

Noting he was not addressing the details of McCabe's termination, he said he was committed to keeping "political or partisan influence" out of the FBI's decision-making process.

McCabe was fired two days before he was set to retire and become eligible for his full pension, something McCabe said was done "to taint the FBI" following attacks on him from President Donald Trump.



FBI Deputy Director Fired Two Days Before Retirement