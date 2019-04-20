In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Nogales, Mexico, is framed by slats in a border wall that separates it from Nogales, Ariz.

The FBI on Saturday arrested a man allegedly connected with an armed group that has been detaining migrants in New Mexico, the state attorney general’s office said and NBC News reported.

Larry Mitchell Hopkins, 69, of Flora Vista, New Mexico, was arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a weapon, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and the FBI said.

The arrest comes after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, demanded that members of a militia group, some of whom are armed, stop detaining migrants at the New Mexico-Mexico border.

"This is a dangerous felon who should not have weapons around children and families," Balderas said in the statement. "Today's arrest by the FBI indicates clearly that the rule of law should be in the hands of trained law enforcement officials, not armed vigilantes."