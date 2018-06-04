'Volcano of Fire' Eruption Scorches Homes, Roads in Guatemala; Kills at Least 25
At least 25 people were killed Sunday when the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire" erupted in Guatemala. The eruption sent lava flowing into homes, scorching roads and houses, and covering them in ash. At least 20 people were injured as well, according to the country's disaster agency. Authorities say they fear the death toll could rise as an undetermined amount of people have been unaccounted for.