Drag Queen Sashays Into Trump Impeachment Hearings

Pissi Myles, center, a special contributor with Happs News, a live news source that streams through Twitter, reports with her cell phone, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.

Spotted towering over the gray and blue suits packed into the first day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing was an enormous blond wig — that of Pissi Myles, a drag performer from Asbury Park, New Jersey.

“It’s a crazy day in Washington! I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today," Myles told NBC News. "Tensions are high, and the bar for who’s allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low.”

Myles, according to her bio, is an award-winning drag performer, comedy producer and winner of Philly Drag Wars and Miss Fish NYC who performs regularly in the New York area. Myles is also a regular performer in Fire Island Pines, a largely gay male summer vacation destination, and has a podcast, "My Gay Spooky Family."

David Ayllon, Myles’ husband and business partner, told NBC News that Myles is there covering the hearings for a new startup app called Happs.

