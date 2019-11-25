The news can be a drag, but it doesn't have to be.

"Drag News" is an episodic series of news reports where drag queens read and discuss the news unprompted off a teleprompter.

Watch NBC LX's queens read outrageous news stories every Monday at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC LX's YouTube and Facebook channels.

CBD oil for pets, the pink tax's impact on women and police busting senior citizens playing bingo are some of the real news stories the queens have covered.

