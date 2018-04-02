Dow Falls 500 Points, S&P 500 Hits Correction

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved into a building located near the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks fell on the first trading day of the month as Amazon put pressure on the broader tech sector, CNBC reported.

Traders were also worried over the possibility of a trade war after China said it was slapping tariffs on 128 types of U.S. imports.

The Dow Jones industrial average was trading 514 points lower in late morning, with the broader S&P 500 down 2.4 percent to enter correction territory. A correction is a drop of 10 percent or more from a market's recent peak.

Amazon stock was down 5.6 percent, falling after the company drew the ire of President Donald Trump in tweets.

