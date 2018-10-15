Trump: Mockery of Kavanaugh Accuser Got Him Confirmed

President Donald Trump defended his widely criticized mocking of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, NBC News reported.
He said in an interview that aired Sunday night that "If I had not made that speech, we would not have won."
The Senate narrowly confirmed Kavanaugh to the court on Oct. 6 after an extraordinarily bitter battle. Ford testified that Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were in high school during the 1980s, telling the Senate Judiciary Committee that she thought she would "accidentally be killed." Kavanaugh strenuously denied the allegation.
"I was just saying she didn't seem to know anything," Trump said in the CBS interview.
The interview, in which Trump discussed a slew of things from climate change to the economy, aired Sunday night on CBS' "60 Minutes."