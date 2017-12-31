'Deputies Down' After Shooting Incident in Colo.: Police

Multiple sheriff's deputies are injured and people are advised to shelter in place after an early morning shooting incident in Douglas County, Colorado, the sheriff's office there said.

The sheriff's office tweeted that there were "multiple deputies down" after officers responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to a what the Associated Press reported was a domestic disturbance at the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

"During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured," the sheriff's office said.



The office gave no word on exactly how many deputies were involved, their conditions or whether any civilians were injured. No details were given on a suspect.



"Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Multiple agencies are on accident alert due to the incident, including Douglas County, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.

NBC affiliate 9News reported that drivers involved in accidents are asked "not to call law enforcement unless a driver is impaired, it's a hit and run, someone is injured or dead or if damaged vehicles are blocking the road."

An emergency shelter was set up "due to the size" of the incident, the sheriff's office said. "If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there."

No other information was immediately available.