A woman that immigration officials put on a plane to El Salvador despite government promises not to deport her says she didn't know her fate until the plane landed after being ordered turned back around by a judge.

"While we were in the air, no one told me anything about what was happening," the woman said.

She and her daughter stayed on the plane and returned to the United States because an outraged U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan demanded last Thursday that immigration officials turn her plane around. He threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other administration officials in contempt of court if they didn't get her back to the United States.

The woman and her daughter are plaintiffs in a case challenging the Trump administration’s changes to asylum regulations that Sullivan was holding a hearing on when the woman and her daughter — identified in the lawsuit as Carmen and J.A.C.F — were deported.

Immigration officials blamed the incident on a data error and confusion over why her deportation had been delayed.

