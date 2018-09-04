Florida Man Hangs Dead Ducks From Stop Sign to Slow Speedy Drivers

Several dead ducks were found hanging from a stop sign in Hialeah. But the person who hung the duck says there's a reason for it. NBC6 Reporter Arlene Borenstein explains.

A South Florida man fed up with "reckless" drivers speeding in his Hialeah neighborhood said he hung two dead ducks from a stop sign in the hopes that it forces them to slow down.

Marco Moreno told NBC 6 he decided to hang the road kill to call attention to the issue after finding the dead ducks on the side of the road on Saturday.

"When you look at it, it kind of makes you think a little bit," said resident Gilberto Perea. "Why would someone be hanging dead ducks up there? To get the final message out: slow down. It could be ducks, it could be kids."

Other residents on the 1500 block of West 73rd Street said they also want to see an end to the speeding problem in their neighborhood.

"Some of the people are using this as a racetrack," said resident Julia Anderson.

Anderson has lived in the area for more than 50 years and says her beloved cat was trampled by a speeding driver.

"They kill the ducks, and they kill my cat, and they are going to, before you know it, hurt a human being," she said.

Hialeah police responded to the scene Monday afternoon and removed the ducks. Now, neighbors hope city leaders can find a solution to avoid more killings.

"You run over a duck, you can run over a child, you can run over an elderly person," Perea said. "And then the 'I'm sorrys'... it's too late."