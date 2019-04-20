Friday marked the fourth day of protests in response to a police-involved shooting that injured a woman in New Haven.

Protesters gathered in Hamden, Connecticut, Friday, marking a fourth day of rallies after a police-involved shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman on Tuesday.

According to Connecticut State Police, who are running the investigation, police officers from Hamden and Yale opened fire on a man and woman inside of a car Tuesday morning on Argyle Street in New Haven. The woman was hit and taken to the hospital for treatment. The man was not hurt.

A group made up of several organizations gathered at Hamden Plaza Friday afternoon to send a message to city leaders in both Hamden and New Haven, as well as Yale, that they won't accept what happened the other day. They planned to march to the Hamden Police Department later in the evening. Some said they intend to be out all night to get the message out.

"We want both of these officers fired. Because how can you do this and still walk the streets of your community? Everyone is in danger from these officers still being out there," said Jeannia Fu of New Haven, a member of the group Justice for Jayson.

Police have identified the officers involved in the shooting as Yale police officer Terrance Pollock, a 16-year veteran of the department, and Hamden police officer Devin Eaton, who has been in law enforcement for more than four years, including nearly three years with Hamden police.

Pollock and Eaton were both placed on leave from their departments amid an investigation into the shooting. No New Haven police officers were involved in the incident.

Connecticut State Police said Friday evening that they expect to release more information, including body camera footage, sometime next week.

Hamden's interim police chief said the department has agreed to make changes, including bringing in an urban trauma specialist to train officers.

According to New Haven police, the shooting happened after Hamden police received a 911 call at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday about the attempted armed robbery of a newspaper delivery person at the Gas and Go gas station at 144 Arch St. in Hamden.

Eaton and Pollock located a vehicle at Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street. According to state police, "the suspected party exited the vehicle in an abrupt manner and turned toward officers." Both officers opened fire on a man and woman inside the car.

Surveillance video that apparently captured the incident does not show those movements. Witnesses said they saw police ordering both the man and woman to get out after they stopped shooting. State police said no weapon was found in the car.

Since the shooting, protesters have been putting pressure on city leaders to release body camera footage of the shooting.

Leaders from both cities and Yale have promised full cooperation and transparency in the investigation.

State Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.