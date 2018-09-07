Dallas Officer Kills Man in Apartment She Mistook as Hers: PD

A Dallas police officer shot and killed a man after entering an apartment unit she believed was her own, police said. (Published 5 hours ago)

A Dallas police officer shot and killed a man after entering an apartment unit she believed was her own, police said.

The shooting happened at the South Side Flats before 10 p.m., about one block from the Dallas Police Department Headquarters.

In a news conference early Friday morning, Dallas Sgt. Warren Mitchell said the officer was heading home after working a full shift when she walked into an apartment unit she believed was her own.

After entering the unit, she was confronted by a 26-year-old man, identified by the medical examiner's office as Botham Shem Jean. At some point, the officer fired her weapon, hitting him, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and began to treat the victim, Mitchell said. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt. She will be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, Mitchell said.

A large Dallas police presence was at the apartment overnight into Friday morning as the department's special investigation unit processed the scene.

The Dallas District Attorney's Office has joined the investigation into the shooting.

Check back for developments on this breaking news story. As details unfold, elements may change.