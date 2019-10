The Coast Guard is searching for a Rhode Island man who went missing after setting sail for Miami earlier this week, officials say.

NBC affiliate WBTS-TV reports 40-year-old Ryan Hollis left Jamestown, Rhode Island in a 43-foot Beneteau sailing boat. The Carol K. Hollis planned to stop in Norfolk, Virginia where his girlfriend was Friday.

She contacted the Coast Guard to report him missing.

The Coast Guard has posted photos of Hollis and his boat on Twitter.

