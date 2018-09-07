Company: Cruise Ship Carrying 350 People Has Regained Power - NBC New York
Company: Cruise Ship Carrying 350 People Has Regained Power

The 350-passenger Star Pride reportedly lost power off Cuttyhunk Island on Friday afternoon.

By Marc Fortier and Mike Pescaro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of a disabled cruise ship in Buzzards Bay on Cape Cod Friday afternoon.

    The U.S. Coast Guard says it is at the scene of a disabled cruise ship in Buzzards Bay on Cape Cod on Friday afternoon.

    The disabled vessel, the 376-foot Star Pride, is a luxury ship that was making a cruise from Montreal, Canada to Manhattan, New York.  It was scheduled to make its maiden docking in New York on Saturday.

    There are more than 350 people on board, but none were injured. The cruise ship is now anchored and holding as it awaits the arrival of commercial tugboats.

    The Fairhaven harbormaster said the ship lost power off Cuttyhunk Island. He said efforts to restore power have been unsuccessful thus far.

    After 5:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said the ship had regained power. It remained anchored for some time, but Windstar Cruises, the company that operates the Star Pride, said around 9 p.m. that it was on the move to Newport, Rhode Island, where it will be inspected.

    The ship's arrival in New York has been delayed.

    Windstar Cruises says the propulsion and auxiliary engines were shut down automatically after a loss of cooling water. After the power was restored, operations returned to normal and passengers were served dinner.

    "At no time were the 191 passengers and 160 crew and ship at risk," the cruise line said in a statement. "During the time the ship was without propulsion, the Star Pride was on emergency generator power including power to navigational equipment and essential safety systems as well as basic comforts for the passengers and crew."

