Multiple Injuries in Downtown Cincinnati Bank Shooting

An area is cordoned off with police tape as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of an active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati.

Police say they've responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati and there are multiple injuries.

The police department tweeted it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident." The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Thursday.

Police say multiple people have been transported to an area hospital but there is no word on their conditions. It wasn't immediately clear if the shooter was one of them.

People in and around the building reported hearing a series of gunshots. A video posted to social media by Scott Ford showed a heavy police presence downtown. Another video from Ford showed several ambulances.

A spokeswoman for Fifth Third Bancorp says the company will comment later.

The FBI in Cincinnati said it was assisting in the investigation.

A news conference was planned for Thursday morning.

