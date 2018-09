On Thursday morning, Americans across the country tuned in to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony about an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were high school students more than three decades ago.The California psychology professor's account on Capitol Hill made for riveting TV. On planes, trains, schools and elsewhere, people listened to Dr. Ford's words, transfixed.Kavanaugh, who has emphatically denied the allegations, testified later in the day.