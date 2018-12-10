'Is This Candy?' Ecstasy Pill Found in Kid's Sonic Drive-In Burger

Three Sonic employees were arrested after a family found ecstasy pills Thursday night in a child's burger in Taylor, 34 miles outside Austin. (Published 5 hours ago)

Three Sonic employees were arrested after a Texas family found an ecstasy pill in a child's burger Thursday night in Taylor, 34 miles outside Austin.

Officers arrested the employees, including the manager, after a family found the pill and went to the police department. Charges are pending.

Police say after the family received their drive-in order, their 11-year-old daughter unwrapped her 4-year-old brother's burger and found the pill.

"[The girl] actually asked her parents, 'Is this candy?'" Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck said. "Of course when they came to the police department they were very upset and we understand why."

Police went to the Sonic Drive-In and an officer found three ecstasy pills hidden in the manager's clothing and another employee was found with marijuana. The third employee was arrested for outstanding warrants, police said.

"The franchisee takes guest safety and food safety very seriously," a corporate spokesperson for Sonic said in a statement. "Local police are investigating this incident, and the franchisee is cooperating with police in their investigation."

Police say they do not believe there are any health or safety risks to Sonic customers.