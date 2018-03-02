College Student Arrested in Parents' Shooting Deaths - NBC New York
College Student Arrested in Parents' Shooting Deaths

Central Michigan University Police Department confirmed they had taken James Eric Davis Jr. into custody early Saturday

Published at 9:59 AM EST on Mar 2, 2018 | Updated at 1:29 AM EST on Mar 3, 2018

    Two Killed in Central Michigan University Shooting

    Two people were shot dead in a Central Michigan University dormitory Friday morning, and the campus was locked down as police searched for the shooter, school officials said. The victims were not students and the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute. James Eric Davis Jr was named as a person of interest.

    (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

    A Michigan college student believed to have fatally shot his parents on campus on Friday, sparking a lockdown and a day-long police search, has been apprehended, Central Michigan University police said.

    James Eric Davis Jr., 19, is thought to have fatally shot his parents with his father's gun, NBC News reported. Davis' father, James Davis Sr., is a police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood, Illinois State Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch confirmed.

    The suspect was in custody of Central Michigan University Police, police said early Saturday.

    "The suspect was seen and reported by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight," the university said in a statement. "Law enforcement personnel responded and arrested the suspect without incident."

