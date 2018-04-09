An American Airlines passenger flying to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport from Hong Kong says a ceiling panel fell on her 1-year-old son's head.

Jennifer Zanone wrote in a Facebook post about the April 7 incident along with a picture showing an oxygen canister and masks dangling from the ceiling above her seat.



"Upon landing, an entire ceiling panel, including a tank full of oxygen, fell on my one year old sons head, who was sitting on my lap in seat 35L," Zanone wrote.

Zanone said she was "given the run around" and spent an hour and a half with customer service.

"While the apologies were appreciated, documentation of the incident would have been preferred as a piece of the plane fell directly on my child's head and that is not ok," she wrote. "Fly American Airlines with extreme caution."

American Airlines issued this response:



“American’s primary concern is for the Zanone family and their young child. Our customer relations team has spoken with Mrs. Zanone to offer additional support and obtain details of what transpired at Dallas/Fort Worth Saturday. Customers trust us to take care of them and we take that responsibility seriously. Our flight attendants offered to request medical personnel meet the aircraft upon arrival at the gate, but that request was declined by Mrs. Zanone.

The aircraft returned to service after being inspected and repaired at D/FW.

Zanone continued on with her journey to Denver. She updated the post Sunday with a comment saying American Airlines has been in touch to learn more about what happened.

