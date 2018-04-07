Rescue workers gather after a van crashed into a crowd in Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

A van has driven into a small crowd in Muenster, Germany, leaving some people dead and 30 injured on Saturday, German police confirmed to NBC News.

Police would not confirm to NBC the number of fatalities. The Associated Press reported that police said three people were killed.

The van drove into pedestrians by the popular Kiepenkerl bar about 3:27 p.m., police said, and the suspect killed himself at the scene.

The motive was not immediately clear.

Police in Muenster tweeted after the incident that "the situation continues to be unclear" and to avoid the area near of the city's historic downtown area. It added that emergency services were attending to the injured.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "our thoughts are with the victims and their families," adding that the incident was "terrible news."

A vehicle also drove into pedestrians in Germany in December 2016. A truck plowed through crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin and killed 12 people.

This story is developing. Refresh the page for updates.