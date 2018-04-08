Canadian authorities on Sunday identified the 15 members of a junior league hockey team who died after their bus collided with a tractor-trailer on Friday.

In a statement, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Saskatchewan's chief coroner said the victims included 10 players from the Humboldt Broncos and five team personnel, including head coach and general manager Darcy Haugan, 42.

The players and staff were from the provinces of Alberta or Saskatchewan, in Western Canada, NBC News reported. The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team had been on its way to a game in the town of Nipawin when the collision occurred at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

It wasn't clear what caused the collision.