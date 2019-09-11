Calif. Woman in 'Semi-Comatose' State After Using Tainted Skin Cream

The Sacramento County Department of Health Services said the Pond's-labeled cream tested positive for mercury.

Health officials in Northern California issued a warning Tuesday after a Sacramento woman used a tainted skin cream imported from Mexico that left her hospitalized in a "semi-comatose" state.

According to the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, the unidentified woman purchased the Pond’s-labeled cream tainted with methylmercury through an “informal network.”

The mercury was not added by the manufacturer, but by a third party, DHS said.

These creams are commonly sold in small stores, swap meets or online. It is normally used to treat blemishes, aging spots and as a skin lightener.

The agency noted that in California alone, more than 60 cases of poisoning linked to foreign, unlabeled or homemade skin creams have been reported over the last nine years. However, this is first known case of mercury poisoning "of this type" linked to a skin cream in the U.S., DHS said.

“Sacramento County Public Health urges the community to immediately stop using similar skin creams imported from Mexico due to the risk of contamination with methylmercury,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye in a news release. “Methylmercury is extremely dangerous to adults and children.”

Methylmercury can enter the nervous system and cause severe illness. Symptoms include difficulty concentrating, memory loss, nervousness, irritability, anxiety, depression, insomnia, headaches, weight loss, fatigue, tremors and tingling in hands, feet, or around the lips.

People who have purchased these imported skin creams from Mexico are advised by the California Department of Public Health to stop using them and get tested for mercury in their blood and urine.

The CDPH also advises consumers to put the cream in a closed Ziploc bag and take it to their doctor. They can contact the CDPH at (510) 981-4353 or via email at AskEHIB@dph.ca.gov.

Click here for more information on other skin creams that have tested positive for mercury.