CBS Names Big-Time Law Firms to Probe Moonves Allegations

In this Feb. 6, 2016, file photo, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Corporation Les Moonves attends the annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.

CBS Corp. appointed two of the nation's most powerful law firms to conduct an independent investigation into an allegations of sexual abuse against President and Chief Executive Les Moonves, to be led by a pair of heavy-hitting ex-prosecutors, NBC News reported.

NBC reported Tuesday that prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Moonves, 68, one of the most prominent figures in the world of entertainment, after they concluded that the statute of limitations has expired on a Los Angeles woman's complaint to police that Moonves sexually abused her in the 1980s.

CBS said Wednesday night that it had hired Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, two of the most respected law firms in the world, to conduct the investigation.