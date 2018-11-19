CBP Temporarily Suspends Vehicle Traffic Into US at Calif. Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporarily shut down northbound traffic into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Monday as crews worked to secure the border crossing to prepare for the arrival of a caravan of migrants from Central America.

The agency said the closures were needed to install "additional port hardening materials" in preparation for the migrant caravan "and the potential safety and security risk that it could cause."

About 10 lanes were reopened several hours after the closure was instated.

Pedestrian lanes into the U.S. at the San Ysidro Pedestrian East facility were also closed Monday, but lanes for foot traffic at the Pedestrian West facility crossing were open, CBP said.

Southbound lanes were not affected.

San Ysidro is the border’s busiest crossing, with about 110,000 people entering the U.S. every day. That traffic includes some 40,000 vehicles, 34,000 pedestrians and 150 to 200 buses.

More than 1,100 Marines have been deployed to assist CBP with Operation Secure Line, a "border hardening" mission meant to prepare the area’s infrastructure for the arrival of thousands of people among the migrant caravan seeking asylum in the United States.

CBP said the Marines' specific duties include installing barbed wire to make walls less scalable, and reinforcing construction areas so that people could not cross into them.

Pieces of barbed wire, concrete roadblocks and rebar are being used to create reinforced barriers that can be used to block lanes at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry.

Thousands more troops from other branches have also deployed to the border to assist in other ways. For example, Army Military Police are there to protect the Marines who are not armed and are prohibited from enforcing the law. The Department of Defense insisted last week that the troops were sent there to help CBP and nothing else.

Analysts and the Pentagon estimate that the entire deployment operation could cost $200 million.

"My place is not to think about fiscal restraint, that’s for Congress. We’ve been asked to do a job and that’s what we’re here to do," Army Captain Guster Cunningham said.

In October, President Donald Trump threatened to close the southern border to address the caravan if the situation worsened. Since the arrival of the first troops at the border, CBP has acknowledged that option is still on the table.

Video Shows Migrant Caravan Members Atop Border Fence