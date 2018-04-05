Police and emergency crews respond to an overturned tour bus outside Augusta, Georgia, on April 5, 2018.

A tour bus with 18 passengers onboard overturned Thursday on its way to the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, and the driver was charged with driving under the influence, authorities said.

The bus, traveling eastbound on I-20 in Columbia County in the morning, veered off the right side of the road, Georgia State Police said. The 61-year-old driver "overcorrected back to the left and the vehicle overturned in the median." The driver was also charged with failure to maintain lane.

Seven people were transported to Augusta University Medical Center, the hospital confirmed. Five were in serious condition.

Police confirmed that passengers said they were on their way to the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club.

This story is developing. Refresh this page for updates.