Springsteen Band Member's Guitars Stolen in Dallas

The show will go on for legendary rock and roll artist Nils Lofgren.

The guitarist for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Dallas' Kessler Theater Friday night despite having his guitars stolen.

The four guitars were stolen out of a van parked at a Holiday Inn hotel in Dallas on Thursday, according to Lofgren.



Lofgren says the robbery has left him devastated, but he promised his fans that he would still perform as scheduled.

They were not antique guitars or overly expensive instruments, but Lofgren was going to be using them for his Friday night show.

Lofgren's wife tweeted a photo of the suspected thief. Police have not confirmed the photo she tweeted is a suspect, but detectives are gathering video evidence related to the case.

Fortunately, a local guitar shop loaned Lofgren some replacements, so he will hit the Kessler stage and, as he said on Twitter, "take the roof off."



If you have any information call Dallas police.