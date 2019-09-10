Boy Who Spent Disney Trip Money on Dorian Evacuees Gets Dream Vacation

A six-year-old Florida boy was surprised with a dream trip to Walt Disney World after a selfless act that has since gone viral. (Published Monday, Sept. 9, 2019)

A Florida boy who used the money he'd been saving for a birthday trip to Disney World to buy supplies for Hurricane Dorian evacuees is going to Orlando after the theme park surprised him with a dream trip.

Jermaine Bell spent the past year saving up for his family's big trip to Disney. But when Dorian began lashing the Carolinas, Bell, who was visiting his grandmother in South Carolina at the time, decided his savings could go toward a better cause.

Bell emptied his piggy bank bought hundreds of hot dogs, bags of chips and bottled water to distribute for free to evacuees who were passing through his grandmother's town.

The selfless act went viral, and Disney World took notice.

On Sunday, Bell's 7th birthday, Mickey Mouse and Disney World workers surprised him at his Jacksonville home and invited Bell's family to the kingdom for a VIP trip later this month.

"If you do good things, you will be rewarded," Bell said in Disney's video of the surprise.