Boston Marathon Bomber Offered to Aid Prosecution in Exchange for Life - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Boston Marathon Bomber Offered to Aid Prosecution in Exchange for Life

Prosecutors did not make a deal, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted at trial and sentenced to death for the 2013 bombing, which killed three people

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Breakfast of Champions
    Boston Globe via Getty Images
    An artist's sketch of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hangs on the wall outside the Moakley courthouse for videographers to record during the Marathon bombing trial.

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wanted to plead guilty and help the prosecution in exchange for life imprisonment, court documents unsealed Wednesday reveal.

    But prosecutors did not make a deal, and Tsarnaev was convicted at trial and sentenced to death for the 2013 bombing, which killed three people and injured hundreds.

    According to a document released Wednesday, Tsarnaev "offered to provide certain kinds of cooperation and assistance, in the course of plea negotiations."

    But the filing then says, "The government has consistently rejected Tsarnaev's conditional offers" NBC News reports.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us