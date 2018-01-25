This May 24, 2016, file photo shows actor and comedian Bill Cosby leave a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges in at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Details of alleged sexual assaults by Cosby and other famous figures are now widely known in part because several accusers did something they promised in writing never to do: They talked publicly about their allegations. When those women spoke out, they broke nondisclosure agreements. Cosby sued Andrea Constand in early 2016, two months after Pennsylvania authorities charged him with drugging and molesting her in 2004. Cosby argued that she breached confidentiality terms in their 2006 settlement.

Attorneys for comedian Bill Cosby filed two motions on Thursday to dismiss the sexual assault case levied against him ahead of an April retrial.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said defense attorneys filed one motion alleging prosecutorial misconduct and another claiming the statute of limitations has passed.

In the motion alleging prosecutorial misconduct, Cosby's defense team says prosecutors failed to disclose that they interviewed a friend of Constand. That friend told detectives that Constand said she had not been sexually assaulted, Cosby's attorneys said in court documents.

The defense says the interview was never disclosed to them and the notes from that day were destroyed.

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office confirmed the filings, but did not have comment.

The 80-year-old "Cosby Show" star is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University basketball staffer, at his Cheltenham home in 2004.

Cosby has maintained the encounter was consensual.

A trial last June ended in a hung jury. The retrial is set to begin on April 2.