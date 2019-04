As drivers cross the U.S.-Mexico border via a bridge near El Paso, Texas, signs surround them. Some are there to provide direction. Others offer a greeting: “Welcome to Mexico.”



But one of the largest signs — a towering 26 feet by 72 feet — has little to do with border logistics. Instead, it’s a painting by 23-year-old Mexican artist Paloma Vianey, who for four years crossed the border almost every weekday to attend the University of Texas at El Paso.