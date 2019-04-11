Attorney Michael Avenatti Faces New Criminal Charges in California

In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti, speaks outside court in New York. Avenatti is expected to appear in federal court on charges he fraudulently obtained $4 million in bank loans and pocketed $1.6 million that belonged to a client. The brash lawyer known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels has a hearing scheduled Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Orange County city of Santa Ana.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment in Southern California.

Details of the case were scheduled to be made public at a midmorning news conference by U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna and the Internal Revenue Service, Hanna's office said in a statement to news outlets. The indictment says Avenatti stole millions from clients, failed to pay taxes and committed bank fraud.

Avenatti said he will plead not guilty. Avenatti tweeted Thursday that he intends to fight all of the charges and says he looks forward to the truth being known, as opposed to what he characterizes as a "one-sided version."

The new charges follow Avenatti's arrest in New York last month for allegedly trying to shake down Nike for up to $25 million and on two counts of wire and bank fraud from Southern California, where his firm is based. Avenatti has said he expects to be cleared.

Avenatti Released on Bond, Says He'll Be 'Fully Exonerated'

Michael Avenatti did not enter a plea and was released on $300,000 bond, but it's not the end of his legal issues as he faces coast-to-coast charges. Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Sunday, March 31, 2019)

The attorney is best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump.

The charges are the latest major blow to a career that took off last year when Avenatti represented Daniels in her lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement with Trump to stay mum about an affair they allegedly had.

Avenatti became one of Trump's leading adversaries, attacking him on cable news programs and Twitter. At one point, Avenatti even considered challenging Trump in 2020.

But back home in California, his business practices had come under scrutiny from the IRS and a former law partner who was owed $14 million by Avenatti and the Eagan Avenatti firm, which filed for bankruptcy.