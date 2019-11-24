As Millennials and Baby Boomers Feud, a Generation Is Left Out - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

As Millennials and Baby Boomers Feud, a Generation Is Left Out

Generation X has largely earned a reputation for being cynical and disconnected politically

Published Nov 24, 2019 at 7:20 PM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    As Millennials and Baby Boomers Feud, a Generation Is Left Out
    Noah Musser/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
    File photo.

    As millennials and baby boomers have been squaring off in a battle of ideals on and off social media, the generation sandwiched between them is simply battling to remain relevant in the political and cultural zeitgeist.

    Generation X, that collection of grown-up latchkey kids and slackers born from 1965 to 1980 whose name was popularized by a cynical 1991 Douglas Coupland novel, has yet to produce a president after four straight boomers (born 1946 to 1964) have held the highest office in the country, NBC News reports.

    "It’s kind of like our generation got skipped" said Meagan Johnson, author of "Generations, Inc.: From Boomers to Linksters — Managing the Friction Between Generations at Work."

    "I always compare it to the 'Brady Bunch': We’re Jan, we’re the middle child, nobody wants to go to prom with us because we’ve been forgotten. We’re caught between the cute millennial sister Cindy and the more popular boomer sister Marsha."

    82-Year-Old Power Lifter Beats Up Would-Be Burglar

    [NATL] 82-Year-Old Power Lifter Beats Up Would-Be Burglar

    People who know 82-year-old powerlifter Willie Murphy are calling her a hero. When a burglar broke into her Rochester, New York, home last week, she took action sent him to the hospital.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us