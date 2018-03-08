Professor '99 Percent' Sure Old Bones on Pacific Island Are Amelia Earhart's - NBC New York
COMMUTER ALERT
GLORIOSO MARCH NOREASTER MONTCLAIR NJ RAW - 15294918_WNBC_00000
Deadly Nor'easter
Major Travel Impacts: What to Know
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Professor '99 Percent' Sure Old Bones on Pacific Island Are Amelia Earhart's

"These bones are much more similar to Amelia Earhart than they are to anyone else" says anthropology professor Richard Jantz

Published at 1:27 PM EST on Mar 8, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An anthropologist claims that he's finally solved the 80-year-old mystery of Amelia Earhart's disappearance, telling the "Today" show it's "99 percent" likely that bones on the remote Pacific island of Nikumaroro belong to her.

    The bones were discovered in 1940, but an expert said at the time that they belonged to a middle-aged man. They've disappeared since then, but now Richard Jantz, an anthropology professor at the University of Tennessee, argues they were Earhart's.

    "These bones are much more similar to Amelia Earhart than they are to anyone else," he said.

    Jantz came to that conclusion after comparing documents showing measurements of the bones with an estimate of the famed aviator's bone lengths from a photograph.

    Newly Released Video Before Amelia Earhart's Last Flight

    [NATL] Never-Before-Seen Footage Before Amelia Earhart's Last Flight
    Black-and-white film of Amelia Earhart before her last flight has surfaced. It was taken at Burbank Airport in California and features her last photoshoot before she flew most of the way around the world and disappeared.
    (Published Tuesday, June 9, 2015)
    Get More at Today.com

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us