Girl Who Vanished From DC Airport Was Approached by Couple in NYC

Girl Who Disappeared From DCA Was Approached by Couple in NY

A 12-year-old girl who left Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with an unknown woman was approached by a couple when she was in New York City with a tour group, police say.

JinJing Ma, who is visiting the United States from China, was last seen at the airport at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Her group had visited multiple cities in the country, and after spending a night in D.C., they arrived at the airport for the next leg of their journey.

At some point, Ma left her group and met with a middle-aged Asian woman. Ma and the woman both changed clothes, walked to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of the view of security cameras, police said.

Investigators previously said Ma was abducted. They are now calling her a "critical missing juvenile." An Amber alert has been issued for Ma.

Police say Ma was approached by a couple while her group was sightseeing on the property of the World Trade Center in New York. Investigators believe the couple is connected to the incident at Reagan National Airport. Investigators say there appeared to be some familiarity between Ma and the couple, but they don't know what they said or whether they knew each other. Police didn't say when the New York encounter occurred.

It's not clear if the woman who approached Ma at Reagan National Airport was the woman who approached her in New York.

Police believed Ma and the woman left the airport in a white 2016 or 2018 Infiniti QX70 with New York plates. A man was driving. Investigators are working to identify the license plate number, the Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority said late Thursday night.

Both the man and woman are suspects in this case, according to police.

Photo credit: Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Ma stands 4-foot-11 and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and a black jacket.

The woman stands 5 feet tall and was wearing a black dress.

Later Thursday night, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority released more photos, including the following photo of the woman suspect and a man arriving at the airport's ticketing and departures level.

Another photo shows the woman suspect with the girl.

Photo credit: Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

A witness told police he may have seen the woman meet up with Ma in New York and give her food.

Police say they are working to contact Ma's grandfather, who lives in China. They also are working to find any relatives who may live in the U.S.

Anyone with information on either person should call 703-417-2400 or 800-822-4453 immediately.