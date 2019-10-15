Suspected Gunman in NH Church Shooting Has Criminal History in Mass.: Court Docs

The man who allegedly shot two people in a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, is facing attempted murder charges.

The suspected gunman in a dramatic church shooting in New Hampshire that left three people injured has a criminal history in Massachusetts, court documents revealed Tuesday.

Dale Holloway, 37 — who now faces charges including attempted murder in connection with the shooting in Pelham, New Hampshire — was convicted in 2003 of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault to kill in Massachusetts, according to a complaint filed with the Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Holloway on Tuesday waived his arraignment, the court appearance to face charges, as police continued their investigation to determine a motive behind the shooting during a wedding at New England Pentecostal Church Saturday.

Holloway allegedly shot 75-year-old Bishop Stanley Choate in the chest and bride Claire McMullen, 60, in the arm. The groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, was wounded when he was pistol-whipped on the head, according to authorities.

In addition to attempted murder and assault charges, Holloway faces a felon in possession charge for allegedly being in possession of a .380 caliber pistol.

The bride and groom were treated for their injuries and later released from the hospital. Bishop Choate was taken to Tufts Medical Center in serious condition.

Wedding guests pinned Holloway down to stop his alleged rampage, authorities said.

It was the second tragedy to hit the community this month after the death of 60-year-old minister Luis Garcia, who was shot to death Oct. 1 in Londonderry.

Officials have not released a motive in the attack, but are investigating the possibility the two shootings are related.

Holloway, the alleged gunman, is Garcia’s stepson, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati has confirmed.

Mark Castiglione is the father of the man charged with killing Garcia, Agati said.

Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been charged in the killing of Garcia. He waived arraignment and is currently being held without bail. A phone number or lawyer information for him could not be found.

Holloway is expected to appear at 1:30 p.m. at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

The New Hampshire State Police and Pelham Police Department are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Kelly Healey at the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-628-8477.