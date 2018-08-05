5 Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Calif. CVS Parking Lot - NBC New York
5 Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Calif. CVS Parking Lot

All five victims were passengers on the plane, officials said.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Five people died after an airplane crashed at a CVS parking lot in Orange County Sunday, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

    The plane went down around 12:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bristol Street in Santa Ana, the OCFA said, adding that the Costa Mesa Fire Department was also responding to the scene. All five victims were passengers on the airplane, and no one on the ground was injured.

    The 1973 Cessna 414 fixed wing aircraft is registered to Category III Aviation Corp in San Francisco, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

    The FAA is investigating the crash.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

