Adnan Syed, Subject of 'Serial,' to Get New Trial

Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was the subject of the 2014 true-crime podcast “Serial,” is indeed getting a new trial, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals ruled Thursday.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of murdering his high school sweetheart Hae Min Lee in Baltimore, Maryland, before leaving her in a shallow grave in a local park. Lee was 18 and Syed was 17 at the time.

The case gained international attention when "Serial" focused on it in its first season, becoming an instant success as the fastest podcast to reach 5 million downloads and streams in iTunes’ history.

As "Serial" meticulously detailed, many questions remained about Syed’s representation and innocence. He first appealed his conviction in 2012 but was denied. A lower court judge then vacated Syed’s conviction in June 2016 after deciding that his defense attorney at the time had not effectively represented him or cross-examined the state on key evidence.

Syed was granted a new trial, and after the state appealed that decision, the three-judge panel upheld the decision on Thursday.



