Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds died Thursday at the age of 82. Known for his iconic roles in movies such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Deliverance," the actor was nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Boogie Nights."

Actor Burt Reynolds, whose credits included acclaimed films such as "Deliverance" and commercial hits like "Smokey and the Bandit," has died.

Reynolds died Thursday at the age of 82 of cardiac arrest, his agent, Todd Eisner, confirmed to NBC News.

"No comment, just heartbreaking," Eisner said.

Reynolds, who played football at Florida State University, got his start in Hollywood with television roles in the 1950s.

During a long, erratic career, Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" in 1972 and the Oscar-nominated "Boogie Nights" in 1997. He also fronted such commercial favorites as "Smokey and the Bandit." And he had a hit TV show in the 1990s with "Evening Shade," for which he won an Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy.

Off-screen, Reynolds was known for his relationships with entertainer Dinah Shore and actress and co-star Sally Field.

He and actress Loni Anderson tied the knot in 1988 in a marriage that lasted six years and ended with an acrimonious divorce.

He was also known for a nearly nude centerfold in Cosmopolitan magazine, which he later said he regretted.

Mark Wahlberg, who co-starred with Reynolds in "Boogie Nights," was among the fellow celebrities paying tribute to him on social media.

"Rest in peace to a legend and a friend," he wrote.

Reynolds is survived by his son, Quinton.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of Reynolds' death.

