Actor Burt Reynolds, Star of 'Deliverance' and 'Smokey and the Bandit,' Dies at 82 - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Actor Burt Reynolds, Star of 'Deliverance' and 'Smokey and the Bandit,' Dies at 82

During a long, erratic career, Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" in 1972 and the Oscar-nominated "Boogie Nights" in 1997

By Staff Report

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hollywood Legend Burt Reynolds Dead at Age 82

    Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds died Thursday at the age of 82. Known for his iconic roles in movies such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Deliverance," the actor was nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Boogie Nights."

    (Published 12 minutes ago)

    Actor Burt Reynolds, whose credits included acclaimed films such as "Deliverance" and commercial hits like "Smokey and the Bandit," has died.

    Reynolds died Thursday at the age of 82 of cardiac arrest, his agent, Todd Eisner, confirmed to NBC News. 

    "No comment, just heartbreaking," Eisner said.

    Reynolds, who played football at Florida State University, got his start in Hollywood with television roles in the 1950s.

    In Memoriam: Burt Reynolds

    [NATL-USE THIS ONE]In Memoriam: Influential People We've Lost This Year
    AP

    During a long, erratic career, Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" in 1972 and the Oscar-nominated "Boogie Nights" in 1997. He also fronted such commercial favorites as "Smokey and the Bandit." And he had a hit TV show in the 1990s with "Evening Shade," for which he won an Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy. 

    Off-screen, Reynolds was known for his relationships with entertainer Dinah Shore and actress and co-star Sally Field.

    He and actress Loni Anderson tied the knot in 1988 in a marriage that lasted six years and ended with an acrimonious divorce.

    He was also known for a nearly nude centerfold in Cosmopolitan magazine, which he later said he regretted

    Mark Wahlberg, who co-starred with Reynolds in "Boogie Nights," was among the fellow celebrities paying tribute to him on social media

    "Rest in peace to a legend and a friend," he wrote.

    Top Celeb Photos: New York Fashion Week Kicks Off

    [NATL] Top Entertainment Photos: New York Fashion Week Kicks Off

    Reynolds is survived by his son, Quinton. 

    The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of Reynolds' death. 

      

    Copyright Associated Press / NBC New York
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us