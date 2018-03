The Owings Mills Mall in Maryland officially closed its doors in 2015, with the final store closing in 2016. The mall, which once hosted 155 stores and eateries, is now being demolished. These images are part of an ongoing project by photojournalist Seph Lawless , called Autopsy of America , which aims to document America’s most abandoned and forgotten ruins. Take a look at some of the last images ever taken of the Owings Mills Mall.