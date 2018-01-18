A Space Station Is Falling to Earth. No Need to Freak Out - NBC New York
A Space Station Is Falling to Earth. No Need to Freak Out

An Aerospace analysis found that “the risk that an individual will be hit and injured by a piece of debris is estimated to be less than one in a one trillion”

Published at 11:52 AM EST on Jan 18, 2018 | Updated at 11:53 AM EST on Jan 18, 2018

    In this file photo, a Long March 2F rocket carrying the country's first space laboratory module Tiangong-1 prepares to lift off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Sept. 29, 2011, in Jiuquan, Gansu province of China.

    A Chinese space station that hasn't hosted any astronauts since 2013 is expected to plunge to Earth in late March.

    The Tiangong-1 station will mostly burn up during reentry and experts say that while it's hard to predict where any fragments might land, the risk to humans on the ground is small, NBC News reported.

    An Aerospace analysis found that “the risk that an individual will be hit and injured by a piece of debris is estimated to be less than one in a one trillion.”

    “It’s much more common to be hit by lightning,” said Dr. William Ailor, principal engineer for the Center for Orbital and Reentry Debris Studies at Aerospace.

