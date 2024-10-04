Police officials in Somers Point, NJ, are on the lookout for a suspect after an 83-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed outside a supermarket, law enforcement officials said.
According to police, the incident happened at about 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, when officers were dispatched to a Acme Supermarket, located along the 200 block of New Road in Somers Point.
Officials posted details about the attack online.
Here, officials said, an 83-year-old woman was assaulted after she was attacked from behind by an individual who stole her purse.
The woman, police said, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for injuries she suffered in the attack. However, police did not detail the extent of the woman's injuries.
Police officials described the suspected attacker as a man wearing a mask and dark clothing at the time of the attack. Officials believe that the suspect fled toward Bethel Road after the robbery.
Law enforcement officials in Somers Point, NJ, are asking anyone with information to contact the Somers Point Police Department at (609) 927-6161.
