Florida

8 People Shot at Florida Car Show

Four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while fleeing the scene.

By NBC 6

Police red and blue lights
Getty Images (File)

Eight people were injured in a shooting at a car show Monday in Fort Pierce, sheriff's officials said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Avenue M and 13th Street, near Illouis Ellis Park.

Out of the eight victims, one person was in critical condition, a sheriff's spokesperson said. Additionally, four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while trying to flee the scene.

Suspect information or a motive were not available.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

FloridashootingSt. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us